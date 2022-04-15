$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Equifax reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

EFX stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 52-week low of $186.96 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

