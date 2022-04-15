The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Billion

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) to post sales of $20.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.02 billion. Walt Disney posted sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $94.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walt Disney.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DIS opened at $130.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
