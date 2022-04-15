Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $971.66 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $725.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of WYNN opened at $73.97 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.8% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 80.6% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

