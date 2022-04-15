Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient's cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California."

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. Personalis has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,171 shares of company stock worth $473,945 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 857,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,137,636 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

