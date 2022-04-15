Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.26. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

