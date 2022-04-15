Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 1.34. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is currently -830.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

