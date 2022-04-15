Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the March 15th total of 137,500 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLON opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -2.71. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $10.36.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VLON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.