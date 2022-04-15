Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Drops By 46.0%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $34.48 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.51 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

