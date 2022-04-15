Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12.
Zhongchao Company Profile (Get Rating)
