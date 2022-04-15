Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Zhongchao stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. Zhongchao has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.12.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

