iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $333,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 198,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $81.73 and a 12-month high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

