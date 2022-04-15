Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Up to $39.52

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.52, but opened at $53.92. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 233,129 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

