Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.84

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 1376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

About Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel, that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on either vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

