iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $122.20

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.20 and last traded at $123.62, with a volume of 237479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

