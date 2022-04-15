Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.45

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.45 and last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 12891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 40.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 352,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

