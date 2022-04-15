Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €13.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($16.30) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.65) to €15.30 ($16.63) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

NYSE ING opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

