DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

DLO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

DLO stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

