Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 103.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 68,387 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 118,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

