Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.38

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.38 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.36%.
In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
