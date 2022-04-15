Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

HCAT stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $131,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock worth $1,234,764. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 25.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

