Stephens Initiates Coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

