Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $579.51 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $682.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,114.73. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Shopify shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

