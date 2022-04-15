Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $803.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $865.00 to $803.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $889.71.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock opened at $688.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $742.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $840.14. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 40.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 25,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.