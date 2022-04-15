Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.23

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 15578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Angi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Angi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 1.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

