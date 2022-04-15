Truist Financial Downgrades SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) to Hold

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

