Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.03

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 18146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

ONB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 112,647 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

