First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $149.28

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $149.28 and last traded at $158.97, with a volume of 7639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.05.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.53.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

