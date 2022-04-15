Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.19

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
