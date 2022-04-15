Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.19

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

