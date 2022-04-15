Benchmark Initiates Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

