Benchmark Initiates Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.
Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43.
In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
