Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $69.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 350,840 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

