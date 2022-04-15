Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.29

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 3924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

ALEC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $941.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 155,412 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Alector by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

