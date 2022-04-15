Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.13

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 5424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

