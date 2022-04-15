SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $6,520,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 87.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,884 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

