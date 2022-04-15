Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.09

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$70.09 and last traded at C$70.00, with a volume of 4896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGY shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Calian Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of C$780.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.37.

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3916192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 94.75%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$66,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,736,428.75.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

