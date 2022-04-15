Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.24

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

MNRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.