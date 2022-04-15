Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.65% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGS. UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
