HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.65

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 21767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

