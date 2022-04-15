Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.72

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.72 and last traded at $146.76, with a volume of 6601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

