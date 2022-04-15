Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of TKR opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Timken has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Timken by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Timken by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

