IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.18

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.18 and last traded at $99.55, with a volume of 1012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.27.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $148.74.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.