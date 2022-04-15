USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $77.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

