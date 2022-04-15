USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $77.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.
In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
