Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 25228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCL.A shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price objective on Transcontinental in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

