Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.69

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 4673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 341,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $96,743,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

