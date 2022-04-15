Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.69

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 4673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 341,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 45.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $96,743,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
