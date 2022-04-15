American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

AMWL opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $992.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.60. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,449 shares of company stock valued at $849,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American Well by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in American Well by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

