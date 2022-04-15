Brokers Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

GILD opened at $61.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.17. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.