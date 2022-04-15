Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE HLI opened at $82.16 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

