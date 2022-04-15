Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to report $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $261.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.92 and its 200-day moving average is $306.62. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

