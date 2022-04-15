Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $545.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.26. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in OrganiGram by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in OrganiGram by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in OrganiGram by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OrganiGram by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

