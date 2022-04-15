Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.79) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.79) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($6.47) EPS.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $480.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

