Analysts Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.59 Million

Brokerages expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $439.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.08 million and the highest is $449.10 million. RumbleON reported sales of $104.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.28. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $440.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

RMBL stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $345.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $12,279,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,237,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

