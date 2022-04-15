$37.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will report sales of $37.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.02 million and the highest is $37.04 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $38.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $166.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $324.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

